Gallery: EKRE announces Martin Helme number one EU parliament election candidate

News
EKRE congress, March 23, 2024.
Open gallery
62 photos
News

Following a party congress Saturday, opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has announced its candidate list ahead of the June 9 European Parliament election. Party chair Martin Helme is running in the number one spot, while sitting MEP Jaak Madison is the "anchor man" in ninth and last place.

The list, which under electoral rules can comprise no more than nine candidates as with all other parties, is topped and tailed in the same way has it had been at the last elections to the European Parliament in May 2019, when EKRE won its first European mandate.

Between Helme and Madison, in order are: MPs Anti Poolamets, Helle-Moonika Helme, former Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas, Siim Pohlak, former government ministers Rain Epler and Arvo Aller and Tartu city councilor and social worker Merle Kivest.

The party's candidates all stand first and foremost for a Estonian nation-state and the EU as a union of nation-states.

Helme said: "Our program 'Eesti eest Euroopas' (English: 'For Estonia in Europe') is guided by the principle that we must not allow Brussels to usurp further power from the nation-states."

"We need to regain our sovereignty, establish effective border control, stop green extremism, and restore freedom of thought and speech. Only then will the conditions be created for Estonia to prevail and for Estonians to remain masters of their own land, and for our people's standard of living to rise, so they are not forced to move abroad."

Helme reiterated his earlier statement that EKRE is aiming to pick up two mandates come June, thus doubling its seats tally.

Estonia is treated as a single electoral district at European elections, with seven mandates, up from six pre-Brexit.

The d'Hondt system of proportional representation is used, as it is in Riigikogu and local elections, hence parties paying particularly close attention to the order in which they run their candidates.

EKRE joins the Social Democrats (SDE) in having confirmed its full list for June's elections; the remaining parties will follow in the next three weeks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:36

US Congress approves Baltic states US$228 million security aid package

16:35

Expert: Moscow terror attack will be followed by forceful action from Kremlin

15:51

Kristin Tattar down to eighth in Texas, Kristi Unt puts in impressive showing

15:38

Gallery: EKRE announces Martin Helme number one EU parliament election candidate

15:09

Estonia to be granted full CERN membership status

13:34

Raul Kirjanen: This government is like a football manager who watches from the pub

12:48

Port of Paldiski hoping to become wind turbine transport hub

12:40

Ministry unveils Baltic defense zone plan to southeastern Estonian residents

12:20

Viljandi Mayor Madis Timpson nominated as next justice minister

09:19

Saturday's weather in Estonia drier and milder, but still windy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.03

Experts: There have never been so many rental apartments on the market

22.03

Sulfur dioxide plume from Iceland's volcanic eruption reaches Estonia

22.03

Tallinn Zoo's oldest resident dies

22.03

EDF: Russia attacks civilian targets to compensate for front line failures

21.03

Estonian team ready for tough Euro 2024 play-off against Poland

12:40

Ministry unveils Baltic defense zone plan to southeastern Estonian residents

16:35

Expert: Moscow terror attack will be followed by forceful action from Kremlin

22.03

Estonian U21s football team triumph 6-1 over the 'wrong' Danish side

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo