Kõlvart to face no confidence motion vote on Tuesday

Maris Sild.
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A no confidence motion against the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) will be put to a vote at an extraordinary session on Tuesday (March 26) morning.

The extraordinary session, proposed by Tallinn Council chairman Maris Sild (SDE), will take place at 8 a.m. and the motion is the only item on the agenda.

A majority of councilors – 40 – must vote in favor for the motion to pass. Tallinn City Council has 79 members.

Thirty-seven members signed the motion against Kõlvart on Thursday. The majority were from opposition parties Reform, Eesti 200, Isamaa, and EKRE. Igor Gräzin, a member of the Center Party faction, also signed.

The Center/SDE coalition currently has 43 members.

The opposition put forward the motion after Center was handed a €1 million fine for influence peddling.

Opposition parties want SDE to withdraw from the coalition and form a new one without Center.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright



