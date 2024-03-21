Tallinn City Council members launch no-confidence motion against mayor

Thirty-seven members of the Tallinn City Council signed and submitted a vote of no confidence against Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) at Thursday's (March 21) session. The vote could be held next Tuesday (March 26).

The move came after the Center Party was handed a €1 million fine for influence peddling earlier this week, which it plans to appeal.

"The district court's decision in the Porto Franco case makes it clear that [Center Party Chairman] Mihhail Kõlvart was involved in this corruption case. A political party convicted of influence peddling and its leader cannot have a place in the capital's administration," said Pärtel-Peeter Pere, chairman of the Reform Party faction.

Karl Sander Kase, chairman of the Isamaa faction, said the court's decision makes it impossible for the current Center-SDE coalition to continue.

"The Social Democrats have the opportunity to bring about this change. There is no reason why we should leave the 'back door' open and support a Kõlvart-led city government. The alternative is there. A coalition that values Estonian-speaking and honest city governance is possible. This opportunity must not be missed," he said.

Joel Jesse, chairman of the Eesti 200 faction, said: "There must be zero tolerance for corruption in the Estonian capital, and we, therefore, find it absolutely unacceptable that the criminally sanctioned Center Party continues to run the Tallinn City Government."

EKRE faction chairman Mart Kallas said: "We are an opposition party and we do not support the current city government. We don't like what is being done and how it is being done, and of course we want to see a power change."

Center Party member Igor Gräzin and former Center Party members Tõnis Mölder and Taavi Aas also signed the motion.

Kõlvart: Gräzin's signature a surprise

Kõlvart said seeing Gräzin's signature was a surprise. "He said that he has no objections to me, but he sees all kinds of risks and possible negative scenarios. Every commissioner has the right to decide independently what he does," the mayor said.

Kõlvart highlighted that coalition partners SDE have said they want to continue their working relationship.

"Even if respected Igor Gräzin does not want to support this coalition, we still have enough votes so that this coalition can continue to work," he said.

If Gräzin votes for the motion, Kõvart said, according to its statute, he would be expelled from the party.

Kõlvart said he is ready to answer all council members' questions and criticism.

Gräzin: A party leader in debt cannot be a mayor

Gräzin told ERR on Thursday evening that he is considering rejoining the Reform Party. His vote would give the opposition enough seats to form a four-party coalition with Reform Party, Isamaa, Eesti 200 and the SDE with a slender majority.

The politician said he had signed the no-confidence motion because of the court ruling. "A party leader in debt cannot be a mayor, and vice versa," he said, adding this creates a risk of corruption.

Hold ERR to wait and see how he votes next week. "There's a nice movie called "See What Monday Brings." And that's how I respond," Gräzin said when asked.

Gräzin said he had spoken to Kõlvart about the situation.

"We talked a bit amongst ourselves. I wanted to emphasize, and he understood, that all my attitudes are not related to him as a person or individual. He's a very nice, likable guy who has simply, due to circumstances, ended up under the steamroller," he said.

Tallinn City Council has 79 members. Center won 38 seats at the last local election in 2021 and formed a coalition with the SDE, which holds six seats.

In recent months, several Center members have left the party, shrinking the coalition's 44-seat majority. Opposition parties are now calling for a change of power. The Center Party has held power in Tallinn for more than a decade.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!