Reform councilor claims more Center members ready to vote against Kõlvart

News
News

Several members of the Center Party have said they will also vote for the motion of no confidence in Mayor of Mihhail Kõlvart on Tuesday, said Peeter-Pärtel Pere, chairman of the council's Reform faction. Igor Gräzin left Center over the weekend.

"Tomorrow is the moment of truth," Pere said but refused to say how many Center members had planned to vote against Kõlvart.

The chairman said he had no information about what the Social Democrats (SDE) plan to do. 

"I don't know what SDE are going to do, whether they will be present tomorrow morning for the vote of no confidence or not. I have said on several occasions that I hope they will come because, as they say, corruption is a red line. Now they themselves have the opportunity to step on either side of that red line they have drawn," said Pere.

"The Social Democrats have been saying since the autumn that, listen, if you have the votes, we can talk, but until then, good opposition, our coalition here with the Center Party will continue. They have said so far that it will continue. Now we have got the votes together and the ball is in SDE's hands in every way. If they do not want to come to the vote tomorrow, they can sort it out for themselves until the local elections next autumn," said Pere.

Igor Gräzin. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

He said Reform has done everything in its power to change the situation. "We got the votes together /.../ We even got EKRE on board and we have 37 votes. It's up to SDE and I hope to see them tomorrow, but we won't know until tomorrow."

Pere said SDE's contribution to Tuesday's vote is still needed even with the 37 votes. "If the Social Democrats come out tomorrow and vote against Mihhail Kõlvart, Kõlvart will be history. Moreover, we have received additional support here and we are about to receive more, but without the SDE this will not happen," he said.

If Kõlvart loses the vote, then Pere said SDE can take the position of mayor in the next coalition: "We have said this publicly before. If the Social Democrats were to come out now and vote Kõlvart down, they have an extraordinary opportunity to win the mayor's seat."

Pere said EKRE has started to give conflicting signals. 

Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We were very pleased when the EKRE came and gave those signatures. But as the day goes on, the statements from the EKRE are not encouraging. The comments, whether from Mart Kallas or Martin Helme, are becoming more and more skeptical about this event. I certainly hope to see them there tomorrow. I don't see why they shouldn't come," Pere said.

He said all of Reform's members will participate tomorrow.

SDE had not made a decision by noon on Monday and the party will hold more discussions on the issue. The party has been in coalition with Center since 2021.

The vote will take place on Tuesday morning. Forty votes are needed for a majority in the 79-seat council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Madis Hindre, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:35

Reform councilor claims more Center members ready to vote against Kõlvart

15:35

New project to study Kadriorg Palace ceiling murals

15:01

Former MP stands trial on charges of fraud and embezzlement

14:25

Climate ministry allocates funds to mitigate potential flood damage

14:01

Estonian FM: US security support to Baltics shows allied defense commitment

13:47

New justice minister will not pull the plug on prosecution control action

13:27

SDE leader: An alliance of Center and EKRE could form in Tallinn

13:12

Kaja Kallas: Ansip heeded polls not showing much support

13:10

ERJK to discuss social media influencer's inclusion on Tsahkna's India visit

11:50

Neeme Väli: Pavel used his military background to secure shells for Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07:10

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

23.03

Estonia to be granted full CERN membership status

24.05

Gallery, video: Thousands in Estonia sing for Ukraine in mass joint choir

09:45

Andrus Ansip: 70 percent of Estonians share my bitterness

07:43

Estonia marks 75th anniversary of March deportations

24.03

Andrus Ansip drops European Parliament elections bid in surprise move

22.03

Experts: There have never been so many rental apartments on the market

09:13

Colonel: Drone warfare no longer Ukraine's monopoly

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo