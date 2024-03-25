Tanel Kiik: SDE have not decided whether to express no confidence in Kõlvart

Tallinn City Council member Tanel Kiik (SDE) told ERR Monday his party has not yet decided whether to join a motion of no confidence against Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) to be held Tuesday.

Kiik admitted SDE find themselves in a difficult position in Tallinn.

"On the one hand, there are signs to suggest work in the city government, cooperating with the Center Party has become even more complicated than it was. I'm mostly referring to the recent circuit court ruling. On the other, those who disagree would point out that the judgment has not entered into force yet. Also, that ruling the city between four or five partners is more difficult than between just two sides."

Kiik added that the party will need to arrive at some clarity Monday: "As put by our whip Jevgeni Ossinovski – once we have the decisions, we will share them with the public."

The politician said that SDE is taking its time because the party's decision will seal the fate of the current city government. "It's simple from where the opposition is sitting. The opposition says go for it, while the Center Party is standing with Kõlvart. The Social Democrats will be the ones to tip the scales."

Kiik also said that he will not be revealing how he plans to vote via the media.

"I'm by no means hell-bent on overthrowing the Center Party or swapping out the mayor. On the other hand, I can see the risks clearly," he noted.

The city council delegate also said that recent trends suggest the Social Democrats will have the upper hand in the city government by 2025 at the latest. And that is what I'm working toward," Kiik added.

He also said that the million-euro fine the Center Party faces might cause its members to try and raise money using less than strictly legal methods.

"History has examples, unfortunately. Such examples exist in every party. Being in power increases the risk. When you're part of the opposition, either in the parliament or the city government, no one comes up to offer you anything."

Kiik admitted that some Center Party members were evicted on suspicions of corruption when he was still a member, adding that while he has no connection to the Porto Franco case, Center leader, Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart will have to provide answers. "The mayor's name comes up 130 times when you read the court's decision," Kiik remarked.

Kiik only recently quit the Center Party in favor of SDE, when Mihhail Kõlvart was elected party chairman.

The politician also said that he does not see SDE sharing a coalition with national conservatives EKRE in Tallinn any time soon.

"I do not hold it likely the Social Democrats will be ruling together with EKRE in the capital. Rather, the question is whether there are viable coalition alternatives that do not include EKRE."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!