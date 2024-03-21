Ossinovski: SDE split over continuing with Center Party in Tallinn

The situation in the Tallinn City Council is currently confused and uncertain, said Jevgeni Ossinovski, chairman of the council's Social Democratic Party (SDE) faction. The party is not sure if it will continue in the current coalition with Center.

Ossinovski told Thursday's "Ringvaate" the SDE faction did not sign the motion of no confidence in the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) on Thursday because it is a tool of the opposition.

He said the faction is still deciding whether to continue with the Center Party in a coalition. The chairman said the board of the SDE Tallinn region has different opinions.

"And as events here unfold over days, sometimes even hours – after all, the city council meeting three hours ago today brought some important changes in this context – we will certainly discuss this further. Of course, I would be very comfortable to come here and say that this is the decision, but today this decision has not been taken," said Ossinovski.

"We understand that the Social Democrats have an important role to play in this matter and that this important role is, of course, also a responsibility to the people of Tallinn, to the voters of our party, and we certainly understand this responsibility and, as a result, we will certainly not take these decisions lightly," he added.

Understanding what the alternative coalitions could be is important, Ossinovski said.

"An alternative has been kindly offered, for example, to form a coalition with the EKRE in Tallinn. Here, both I and the Social Democrat leadership share the view that we do not want to share power in Tallinn together with Urmas Reitelman and other quite prominent EKRE members," he said.

The chairman noted the situation in the Tallinn council is very uncertain, because more people may leave the Center Party faction.

"So naturally and understandably, the opposition parties are actively working to make the Center Party faction smaller, and I believe that the court ruling that came down on Monday has also given a certain impetus to some MPs in this context. So the situation is very precarious in the council today, there is no doubt about that" he explained.

Ossinovski said a Center-EKRE coalition could not be ruled out. Although he does not think it is likely.

"As a social democrat, it is difficult for me to understand or see that this could be in the interest of the citizens of Tallinn. So it's just that in this context you also have to consider the reality of the situation in Tallinn City Council, and it's unfortunately quite confusing," he added.

Kiik: I will wait for the party's decision

Tanel Kiik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

City council member and former health minister Tanel Kiik, who left the Center Party last year to join SDE, told ERR he is waiting for the party's position before he forms a view.

"I would not get ahead of events. The Social Democratic Party, both the Tallinn faction and the parliamentary group, will certainly have to discuss the changed political situation, including the situation in the city council, quite quickly and then take the appropriate decisions," he said.

He said the decision of the district court to fine Center €1 million for influence peddling accelerates the need for clarity.

"But I'm a team player in this view. I don't plan any so-called solo runs. I'm waiting to see what the decision of our party will be, both of the parliamentary group in the city council and of the regional faction, and I'll take that as my starting point," Kiik said.

He said SDE is growing in importance as Center's numbers fall, and this a positive development.

--

