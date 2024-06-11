Routine European elections recount completed

2024 European Parliament elections vote recount, Monday, June 10, 2024.
Votes from Sunday's European Parliament election were subject to a routine and precautionary recount starting from 10 a.m. Monday.

Electoral committees in Estonia's municipalities convened Monday to verify the results of Sunday's European Parliament elections.

In Paide for instance, 7,740 registered voters went to the polls, a turnout of 38 percent. A total of 1,137 people voted electronically in the central Estonian town, while 1,804 voted using paper ballots, six of which were declared invalid.

The Paide election committee convened in the town hall Monday morning to recount the ballots from the municipality's four polling stations.

The recount revealed the same results as the original count.

Leemet Paulson, committee chair, said:"Only one minor change arose. One ballot had been placed in the wrong envelope; this has been corrected, so we can consider the work completed now."

In short, this change means that one candidate lost a vote, to the benefit of another candidate.

"The election committee's work is now done so far as the vote count goes, but we still need to finalize the accounting of election materials, and to return the secure election materials to the election service in Tallinn," Paulson added.

Overall voter turnout at Sunday's European election was 37.7 percent, fractionally higher than 2019's official figure.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Olev Kenk.

