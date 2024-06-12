Politico forecasts Estonian PM Kaja Kallas as new EU high representative

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Government Press Service / Flickr
News

The distribution of top European Union leadership positions following the European Parliament elections is expected to proceed smoothly this time, and the role of the high representative of the Union for foreign affairs and security policy is likely to go to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Politico reported on Wednesday.

According to Politico, an unusually early consensus looks to be emerging around the preferred names to sit at the EU's top table: "Germany's Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as European Commission president, Portugal's António Costa as European Council president, Malta's Roberta Metsola as European Parliament president and Estonia's Kaja Kallas as foreign policy chief."

While nothing is set in stone yet, the outline of a deal is expected by the informal dinner scheduled for June 17, eight European officials and diplomats told Politico.

"Estonian Prime Minister Kallas is eying the job, and as a female Eastern European liberal and national leader, would be a near ideal choice for liberals as they pick a successor to Josep Borrell," Politico writes.

The publication writes that while EU countries with little experience of Russian aggression were initially skeptical of Kallas' hawkish attitudes toward the Kremlin, this opposition has since died down "as Kallas would perfectly fit into the current jobs puzzle, geographically, politically and diplomatically."

But EU officials Politico spoke to admitted that of the four key Commission posts, that of the high representative is still the most uncertain.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Politico

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Jüri Saar: Of the indivisibility of security in the age of hybrid wars

13:23

Festival for World Refugee Day to take place in Tartu this Saturday

12:50

Former Eesti 200 MP Züleyxa Izmailova joins Social Democratic Party

12:09

National conservative party leader: EKRE looking at tough times

12:08

New exhibiton of art created in war opens at University of Tartu Art Museum

11:32

Ants Laaneots leaves the Riigikogu

11:27

Baltic audit offices: Rail Baltica looking at €19 billion deficit

10:58

Arrowhead and other finds reveal site of crusader-era Lihula battle

10:44

Estonian Biobank launches one-of-a-kind online gene donor portal

10:11

Start of Riigikogu's summer recess put back one day

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

11.06

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo