Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

EU negotiators have agreed that Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) can be proposed as a candidate for the bloc's top foreign policy job later this week, Politico Europe reported on Tuesday.

Kallas' name, along with Germany's Ursula von der Leyen and Portugal's António Costa, will be presented at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday for approval by heads of state and government.

Politico cited five EU officials granted anonymity to speak on the record.

The trio has been proposed by six negotiators: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

There has been speculation for months that Kallas would be offered the role of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

If she is successful, this will be the highest EU position ever awarded to an Estonian.

Speaking during a monthly scheduled interview with "Vikerraadio" on Tuesday, Kallas said it was still too early to speculate if she would be moving to Brussels in the fall and that this would be her last appearance on the show.

Kallas said she was continuing with her prime ministerial duties, but that in politics things can change quickly.

"If other prime ministers think I could be that candidate, it will be a great honor for me and for Estonia," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!