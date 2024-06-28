Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination

Kaja Kallas at the European Council meeting on June 27, 2024.
Kaja Kallas at the European Council meeting on June 27, 2024. Source: European Union
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Friday morning confirmed she had been nominated as the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Writing on social media, Kallas said she was "honored" to be nominated for the bloc's top foreign policy role, adding: "Your trust means a lot."

Kallas said her main aims would be to work on achieving EU unity, protect the EU's interests and values, and build global partnerships.

"Europe should be a place where people are free, safe, and prosperous. My work has been and will continue to be guided by these aims," the prime minister wrote.

Kallas was proposed as a candidate at Thursday night's EU leaders' meeting after months of speculation.

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen was also nominated to lead the European Commission president and Portugal's António Costa to head the European Council.

The European Parliament is likely to vote on the nominations in July. If von der Leyen gets the necessary votes to become president for a second term, the new European Commission should take office around November 1.

To take up the role, Kallas will need to resign as prime minister of Estonia.

The High Representative's duties include:

  • shaping and conducting the EU's common foreign and security policy (CFSP), including its common security and defense policy,
  • presiding over the Foreign Affairs Council,
  • heading the European Defence Agency, and
  • is one of the vice presidents of the European Commission.

"Great recognition for Estonia"

If Kallas is successful, this will be the highest EU role ever awarded to an Estonian.

Politicians said her nomination is a recognition of both Kallas and Estonia's work.

"Today's EUCO decision to appoint PM Kaja Kallas as the candidate for the EU's chief diplomat is a great recognition for her & Estonia," President Alar Karis wrote on social media, and wishing her luck.

The sentiment was echoed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"It's a confirmation for the whole [of] Estonia that our foreign policy has been on the right track, clear, constructive & courageous," he wrote, after congratulating her.

Analyst: Kallas must focus on consensus-building

Commenting on Kallas' potential future role before the announcement was made, Deputy Director of the Tallinn-based International Center for Defense and Security Kristi Raik said the appointment "would be a sign that EU countries acknowledge the need to be tough with Russia."

However, Raik said, Kallas, who has been praised for her tough stance on Russia, may have to find a new approach.

"As EU HR, Kallas (if she gets the job) will have to be somewhat more restrained in her statements on Russia than she has been as PM of Estonia. She will have to represent the EU and its common policy, not Estonia. She will have to focus on consensus-building," she wrote on social media.

"This will be a challenge for her: how to be strong and clear as a leader of EU foreign policy, which many expect, while not being too radical for the taste of some member states, which could become counterproductive."

This article was updated to add comments from President Alar Karis, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, and ICDS' Kristi Raik.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

