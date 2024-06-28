Opposition expects little positive change from new government

News
Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu's opposition parties do not believe the new prime minister and government policies will change significantly. Party leaders think Kaja Kallas put the government on hold for a whole year.

"I wish her strength on this new journey. It is certainly in the interests of Estonia, in the interests of our region, that she succeeds in this office," Urmas Reinsalu, chairman of Isamaa, told ERR.

But he also had strong criticism for the outgoing prime minister.

"As her personal priority for essentially a whole year has been to get on with her career project, governance has taken a back seat. And this is a very serious problem," Reinsalu said.

"Consequently, the leadership crisis in Estonia, which we have been in for a very long time and which the leading politicians of the coalition in power today can no longer hide, must be resolved without delay. I call on her to resign as prime minister immediately, and then a new government must be formed without delay. She should have done this a long time ago," said Reinsalu.

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The Isamaa chairman does not believe Reform's next leader will change anything.

"Our expectation is that the leaders of the Reform Party who want to continue to lead the state show that they are capable of some kind of fundamental political correction," said Reinsalu.

EKRE chairman Martin Helme was even more critical.

"I consider Kaja Kallas' time as prime minister to be one disaster after another. A lot depends on the prime minister's personality, both in terms of her leadership decisions and indecisiveness. In any case, we will have a new prime minister," he said.

"Under normal circumstances, there would probably be no speculation about the coalition at all. However, given the state of the coalition as a whole and the state of the other coalition party, Eesti 200, the main question is how realistic it is that we will continue to have the same kind of coalition, even if it continues with the same composition. I am quite sure that political priorities will be redefined. If we already have a coalition agreement that was made a year ago that is not really in force, then I think that the coalition agreement will be taken off the table," the EKRE chairman said.

Martin Helme. Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

"I do not think they will change course significantly, their worldview has not changed. The point is that the limits of reality have been reached, and raising taxes is almost impossible. The economy just cannot sustain it, people will soon be coming out on the streets or everyone will move away from Estonia," Helme said.

"With the current composition of the Riigikogu, no good combination can be achieved in Estonia. We have such a tilt towards extreme liberalism or radical left-wing parties that, even if the current coalition were to collapse, nothing much better could come out of it.," Helme commented.

"This means that actually, Estonia still needs to hold extraordinary elections. But well, it is very difficult to call them in Estonia," he added. EKRE has called for extraordinary elections since the coalition took office.

Center Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said Kallas constantly sent mixed messages about her plans.

Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"All year we waited for the fate of one particular person to be decided. And that was the main priority of Estonian politics: what would become of Kaja Kallas?" he commented.

"I would remind you that only a few months ago, the honorable prime minister promised that she was not going anywhere, because she wanted to see the fruits of the difficult but right decisions taken. Does the fact that she has now decided to go anyway mean that the fruits are already there, or that we are not really going to see them?" said Kõlvart.

Kõlvart stated that he does not have much hope that the new government will offer fundamental solutions to the current economic crisis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Martin Erik Maripuu, Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

SDE chairman: Current coalition could continue

15:55

Parmas: No reason for prosecution to complain about Port of Tallinn outcome

15:43

Michal: I am running for prime minister

15:25

Spiritualized, Daddy G and Puuluup to perform at Station Narva Festival

15:12

Estonian Defense Forces and Navy leadership roles officially handed over on Friday Updated

14:54

Scientists studying effect of insects on Tartu's mown lawns

14:26

Estonia's Mark Lajal to make first career Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon

14:19

Opposition expects little positive change from new government

13:45

Tallinn reminds residents about public drinking taps on hot days

13:11

Ending period poverty in Estonia: Pads should be as common in schools as soap and water

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01:24

Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination Updated

27.06

Reform Party faces two options when replacing Kaja Kallas

27.06

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

27.06

Court acquits Port of Tallinn accused Updated

27.06

Tartu 2024 | Enter Woodland Spirits: Reviving ancient folklore with modern art

27.06

Kaja Kallas' looming EU appointment leaves Reform in power vacuum

07:28

Kallas wants general assembly to elect new Reform Party leader

27.06

Buses to temporarily take over Tallinn's trolley network in fall

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo