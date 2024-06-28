Reform Party to nominate new prime ministerial candidate on Saturday

News
Hanno Pevkur and Kristen Michal in 2017.
Hanno Pevkur and Kristen Michal in 2017. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
News

The Reform Party will hold a board meeting this weekend to nominate a new prime ministerial candidate to replace Kaja Kallas.

The party's Secretary General Timo Suslov said that in light of recent developments, Chairman Kaja Kallas convened the party's board on Friday morning to discuss further steps.

"According to the statutes of the Reform Party, the board has the power to nominate a candidate for prime minister. The members of the board agreed by consensus that it is wise to move forward as quickly as possible in the current situation, thus avoiding an uncertain period in government," he said. 

Suslov said the board decided to convene an additional meeting on Saturday to choose a new candidate for prime minister. 

According to custom, the prime minister is also the chairman of the party.

Both Pevkur and Minister of Climate Kristen Michal were listed as potential candidates by Reform board member Erkki Keldo on Thursday.

But on Friday, Pevkur announced on social media that he will not participate.

"Given the challenges facing Estonia today, I have decided not to stand as a candidate for the chairmanship of the Reform Party," the minister wrote.

He said he intends to continue as the defense minister and that there is no need for a government crisis and political squabbling.

"My future in Estonian politics will be decided after the election of the new Reform Party leader," he said.

"In the last parliamentary elections, the people of Estonia gave me the second-best result after the prime minister in terms of the size of the constituency nationwide, and I have been the most trusted member of the government over the past year. Therefore, I can assure you that, regardless of what happens in the future, I will serve my constituents and the entire Estonian people with total commitment," the minister added.

Several experts familiar with the inner workings of the Reform Party have said that Kristen Michal has the best chance of becoming the next leader of the Reform Party and prime minister.

Kallas will need to step down as prime minister to become the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy which she was officially nominated for yesterday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

SDE chairman: Current coalition could continue

15:55

Parmas: No reason for prosecution to complain about Port of Tallinn outcome

15:43

Michal: I am running for prime minister

15:25

Spiritualized, Daddy G and Puuluup to perform at Station Narva Festival

15:12

Estonian Defense Forces and Navy leadership roles officially handed over on Friday Updated

14:54

Scientists studying effect of insects on Tartu's mown lawns

14:26

Estonia's Mark Lajal to make first career Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon

14:19

Opposition expects little positive change from new government

13:45

Tallinn reminds residents about public drinking taps on hot days

13:11

Ending period poverty in Estonia: Pads should be as common in schools as soap and water

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01:24

Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination Updated

27.06

Reform Party faces two options when replacing Kaja Kallas

27.06

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

27.06

Court acquits Port of Tallinn accused Updated

27.06

Tartu 2024 | Enter Woodland Spirits: Reviving ancient folklore with modern art

27.06

Kaja Kallas' looming EU appointment leaves Reform in power vacuum

07:28

Kallas wants general assembly to elect new Reform Party leader

27.06

Buses to temporarily take over Tallinn's trolley network in fall

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo