Reform Party confirms Kristen Michal as prime ministerial candidate

On Saturday, the board of the Reform Party unanimously nominated Minister of Climate Kristen Michal as the candidate for prime minister who will replace Kaja Kallas.

Michal, 48, thanked the party for its trust and promised to carry the responsibility with dignity. He stressed that the cornerstone of his vision is security for all of Estonia, a party spokesman said.

ERR journalists at the meeting said the board's decision was made unanimously.

Michal was the only candidate for the role. Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said he would not apply on Friday.

"The people of Estonia need to be reassured that our homes and land are protected and that the country is well run. Security in national defense, strengthening the competitiveness of the economy, and continuing to clean up public finances will certainly be important priorities during the review of the coalition agreement," he said.

Estonia must be a good place to do business, to live, to comfortably raise children, and be a country to be proud of, the minister continued.

It was also decided at the meeting that the Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition agreement negotiated in spring 2023 should be reviewed. The board decided to form a delegation to do so, which includes Michal, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur, Jürgen Ligi, Maris Lauri, Erkki Keldo, Timo Suslov, Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo, Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas and Gerrit Mäesalu.

"The sooner we reach clarity on the renewal of the coalition agreement, the better for Estonia," Michal said.

Party Secretary General Timo Suslov said Michal is a strong candidate for prime minister.

"Kristen has been a member of the political party for 27 years. As a multiple-time minister, he is well prepared and has strong political experience to carry the role of prime minister," said Suslov in a statement.

"In difficult times, it is necessary to lead with a firm hand and to continue to put public finances in order. I am confident that Kristen will be able to meet the challenges ahead, and that he has the support of the party to do so," he added.

Suslov said the board agreed that a new chairman of the party would be elected at the general meeting on September 8.

When Michal becomes prime minister he can change the coalition agreement, the parties in the coalition, and the distribution of ministries and ministers.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will represent Estonia at NATO's Washington Summit on July 9-11 and then resign. She has been nominated as the EU's High Representative of the European Commission for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

