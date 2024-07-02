Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas not after ministerial posting

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said that even though there has been speculation in the media whether he would be willing to take over as climate minister, he does not wish to quit the Tartu City Government.

Should Kristen Michal become prime minister, someone will need to take over running his Ministry of Climate. Speculation in the media has suggested long-time Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas as one suitable candidate.

"I'm not itching to go anywhere. I like my job as Tartu mayor. What matters to me is how I can support the party and government. But I'm not in a rush to go anywhere," Klaas told Delfi Tuesday.

Asked to give a more definitive answer, Klaas said that he would have to discuss the matter with Kristen Michal were he extended an invitation to join the government but added, "I wish to continue as mayor of Tartu."

Urmas Klaas has also been appointed to the Reform Party's negotiating team for what will be new coalition talks following the resignation of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, which is expected in mid-July. Klaas has been a member of the Reform Party since 2006 but has not served as minister.

