Tax hikes, extent of austerity and munitions decisions expected in a month

News
Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

While the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party will spend this week mapping out major topics for negotiations, coalition talks will start in earnest next Monday. The new coalition agreement, which the sides hope to have by month's end, should provide clarity in terms of rising taxes, budget cuts as well as money needed to procure munitions for the EDF.

Incoming Reform Party head Kristen Michal and his counterparts at Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Margus Tsahkna and Lauri Läänemets, have signaled that they wish to retain the current coalition.

The trio met Monday to discuss upcoming coalition negotiations.

Lauri Läänemets said that it was decided to hold so-called preparatory consultations this week.

"We will be looking at major and more general issues and how to set about solving them. We'll be preparing for the discussions of the coming weeks," Läänemets said, adding that the other thing is deciding how to fix state finances and the state budget.

Talks in the traditional sense will start next week. "We will be opening up the debates in more detail and trying to go over all the topics," the SDE leader said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to make enough progress for the Riigikogu to convene in late July or early August so the new government can take office."

Talks can officially start once Kaja Kallas resigns

Läänemets said that the sides will probably meet in the Riigikogu building. Both him and Eesti 200 head Margus Tsahkna have referred to the coming weeks' discussions as consultations rather than coalition talks.

Maris Lauri, deputy chair of the Reform Party, explained that even though the party board confirmed Michal as its prime ministerial candidate, he is still the current government's climate minister as far as the Constitution is concerned.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has signaled she plans to resign after the July 11 NATO summit, which is when the president can officially set up a new prime ministerial candidate.

Lauri added that the president will likely take a few days for deliberation and meeting with party heads before making the offer.

From there, Michal will have two weeks in which to form a government, and it is only then that negotiations can officially be referred to as coalition talks.

New coalition agreement to be lighter than its predecessor

"We will revise the existing coalition agreement, throw out the things that no longer need to be done, that are no longer practicable, and concentrate primarily on things that need fixing," Margus Tsahkna said.

Maris Lauri and Margus Tsahkna mentioned security, economy and the state budget among the more important topics, while Läänemets added people's coping to the list.

Tsahkna hopes that Minister of Economic Affairs Tiit Riisalo's (Eesti 200) economic recovery plan, which the current government has not made time for, will largely be carried out by the incoming cabinet.

Coalition agreement to reveal which taxes will go up

All the topics are tied to the state budget in one way or another. Maris Lauri said that while state budget talks to follow the summer economic forecast might cause minor changes, the broad strokes fiscal decisions should be made by early August.

Läänemets and Tsahkna suggested as much, meaning that the next three years' tax hikes, the logic of austerity and how much extra munitions funding can be found should become clear inside a month's time.

"These choices will need to be included in the coalition agreement as they are political decisions pure and simple," Tsahkna noted. "Budget deliberations will concentrate on specific measures, effects etc. But you need to have a political agreement before that."

Michal cuts Võrklaev from the negotiating team

Maris Lauri said that she believes ministries are prepared to facilitate the talks by providing overviews and forecasts despite the summer vacation period.

Reading the Reform Party's press release from the weekend, it seems that Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev at least can stick to his routine as he will not be included in Reform's negotiating delegation this time.

Lauri said that the party's delegation will include its deputy chairmen, Riigikogu whip, Urmas Klaas representing regional branches and Minister of Social Affairs Signe Riisalo as the head of a ministry with a huge and very sensitive budget.

Margus Tsahkna said that various Eesti 200 members will participate in working groups, while Lauri Läänemets noted that SDE's negotiating team will be decided Tuesday evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:41

SDE chairman: Allocation of ministries should be reviewed

11:08

Government plans to abolish entrepreneur account's higher income tax rate

10:30

Estonian milk producers and dairy herds on top in Europe

09:55

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

09:43

Estonia's Mark Lajal exits Wimbledon with head held high

09:20

Expert: Kallas and Rutte can push EU and NATO to do more for Ukraine

08:56

Colonel: Russia will likely take Soviet-era BTR-60s to battle at some point

08:31

Power transmission fees to grow by 7.1 percent on average from October

08:03

Tax hikes, extent of austerity and munitions decisions expected in a month

07:09

Long lines at the Narva border crossing liven up smuggling

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.07

Estonia's Mark Lajal drops seven spots in ATP rankings ahead of Wimbledon

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.07

Who is Estonia's next prime minister Kristen Michal and what happens next?

01.07

Tallinn launches planning procedure for 33-hectare Bekker Port site

01.07

Tallinn hopes to remove Soviet symbols from buildings inside this year

01.07

Gallery: Removal of Red Army grave markings begins in Tehumardi, Saaremaa

28.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

07:09

Long lines at the Narva border crossing liven up smuggling

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo