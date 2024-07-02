SDE chairman: Allocation of ministries should be reviewed

Minister of the Interior and SDE chief Lauri Läänemets, with foreign minister and Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna in the background.
Minister of the Interior and SDE chief Lauri Läänemets, with foreign minister and Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna in the background. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
SDE Chairman Lauri Läänemets wants to discuss how ministries are split amongst the coalition partners at the upcoming negotiations as the party has become more powerful since the March 2023 election.

Speaking about SDE's view of the negotiations, he said the three-party government has worked well so far and there are plans to continue with the same Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 lineup.

Läänemets, who is also the interior minister, said ministerial portfolios have not been discussed yet. He confirmed Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev is part of the negotiating team despite rumors he is about to lose his position.

SDE wants to argue for a different distribution of ministerial portfolios.

"We are certainly prepared to do that and we are also prepared to change the positions or the proportions because the practice in the Riigikogu is that whoever has the most seats usually gets the prime minister's chair. Whoever has the second largest group will perhaps get something else," he told "Vikerhommik" on Monday morning.

The party now has 14 votes in the Riigkogu compared to nine in March 2023 after several MPs left the Center Party and joined SDE.

"These numbers have changed in the meantime, and I think that's something that we will certainly be discussing whether or not we are going to make some changes there," Läänemets said.

When asked if he will continue as interior minister, Läänemets replied: "The position of interior minister is very good, I recommend it to everyone."

The minster believes a national defense tax will be introduced in the future.

The coalition has 65 votes in total, but it could have a slender majority of 52 with just two parties Reform and SDE. However incoming Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has said it is better to continue with the three parties as it has a bigger majority. Negotiations are ongoing and the composition could change when the Coalton agreement is redrafted.

Until Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns in mid-July, the talks are informal and official negotiations can start after she steps down. The parties hope to have a new agreement by the end of the month.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Source: "Vikerhommik", interview by Taavi Libe and Margit Kilumets

