Kaja Kallas to resign as prime minister in mid-July

Prime Minster Kaja Kallas will start the process of stepping down next month, the Reform Party said on Saturday after choosing her successor.

"Kaja Kallas will represent Estonia as prime minister at the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11. Afterward, Kaja Kallas, the nominee for High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will tender her resignation as prime minister," a press release said.

It is not known exactly when she will leave the role.

Kallas was nominated as the EU's top diplomat on Thursday. Whether or not she gets the job will be confirmed at a hearing on July 18.

As prime minister, Kallas led three consecutive governments (2021-2022, 2022-2023, 2023-2024) and was Estonia's first female prime minister. She has been chairman of the Reform Party since 2018.

On Saturday morning, the Minister of Climate Kristen Michal was named by the party's board as her replacement as prime minister and party chairman.

--

