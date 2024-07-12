Prime Minister Kaja Kallas may submit resignation on Monday

Peaminister Kaja Kallas and president Alar Karis.
Peaminister Kaja Kallas and president Alar Karis. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will meet with President Alar Karis on Monday (July 15) and is expected to submit her resignation.

Kallas has been nominated as the High Representative of the European Commission for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The vote confirming her role will take place next week.

Last month, she said her last task as prime minister would be to attend the NATO summit in Washington, which ended yesterday.

In Estonia, when the prime minister steps down, this leads to the resignation of the whole government.

Karis will then hold consultations with representatives of the five parliamentary parties and propose a candidate to form a government. Usually, this responsibility is handed to the largest political party in the Riigikogu, which in this case is Reform.

It is not yet known when Karis will appoint a new candidate to form a government.

However, Reform has already chosen Minster of Climate Kristen Michal as its candidate for prime minister. Negotiations with current coalition partners SDE and Eesti 200 started on Monday. The three parties have governed together since May 2023.

The new government may take office at the end of July or the start of August. It is not yet known how many ministers may be replaced.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

