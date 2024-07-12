Coalition to support construction of rental properties in rural areas

Lauri Läänemets and Kristen Michal.
Lauri Läänemets and Kristen Michal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The new coalition agreed to support the renovation of apartment buildings and the construction of rental houses in rural areas during negotiations on Friday.

Social Democratic Party Chairman Lauri Läänemets said special subsidies will be created to support building new apartments outside Tallinn and the surrounding municipalities.

In addition, opportunities are being analyzed with local governments to contribute to the creation of more rental apartments. "Many are built for sale, but few that are for rent," Läänemets said.

The construction of Tallinn Hospital was also discussed on Friday. The coalition believes not only a hospital should be built, but a large medical campus. Private funding could also be used and new jobs would be created.

Kristina Kallas, the vice-chairman of Eesti 200, said that it was agreed to continue vocational education reform and its expansion, especially in the fields of engineering and IT.

School renovation will continue. Kallas said the parties agreed on what the future school network would look like and how the tasks in education would be divided between the state and municipalities. This will be established in law.

Kristen Michal, chairman of the Reform Party, said the first week of negotiations had given the parties a "basic skeleton." Tax and state budget cuts will be further discussed next week.

