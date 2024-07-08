Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 start coalition negotiations for next government

Representatives from Reform, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats launched coalition negotiations on Monday led by prime ministerial candidate Kristen Michal (Reform)

The discussions started in the Riigikogu and the parties hope an agreement will be reached by the end of July.

Ministries and positions will be agreed at the end of negotiations, Michal has said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is expected to resign later this week after the NATO Summit in Washington to become the European Union's High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

