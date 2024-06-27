Reform Party faces two options when replacing Kaja Kallas

If Prime Minister Kaja Kallas lands a high-profile EU job in Brussels, the Reform Party must find a replacement. What will happen next?

Kallas is both the leader of the largest coalition party Reform, and prime minister. She will need to leave these positions to take up her new role, but answers to the questions when will she resign, how quickly can she be replaced, and by who are not yet known.

There are two options on the table for the Reform Party: electing a new prime ministerial candidate or calling an extraordinary general assembly to elect a new chairman of the party.

Reform Party board member Erkki Keldo outlined the options as things stand.

"If it happens that Kaja Kallas is nominated as the candidate for High Representative, the party's executive will certainly meet in the coming days to discuss possible further action. It all depends on what Kaja Kallas decides. If, for example, she wishes to resign as party chair and prime minister, there are two possibilities," Keldo said.

The MP said the party's rules stipulate the board nominates the party's ministerial candidates, including the prime ministerial candidate. He said, if the chairman of the party resigns it is necessary to organize a general assembly to elect a new leader.

"In that case, it would be an extraordinary general assembly. This would mean that it would take a little longer, as there would still have to be a board meeting. After the board's agreement, at least 10 days later, there could be a general assembly," said Keldo.

"It's a joint discussion and decision by the party leadership on which one to go with," he added.

"I have also understood from the prime minister that if some concrete decisions are to be taken at the European level, she is also of the opinion that it would be more appropriate for the leadership to meet more quickly to give clarity to the party leadership, to the party colleagues, as to what the next steps will be," said Keldo.

Political communication expert Annika Arras, who campaigned for the Reform Party, told ERR that it would be more beneficial for Estonia if the board quickly chose a new prime minister candidate because then a new government could be formed by August.

"It would certainly be better for both Estonia and the party if there were as little confusion as possible. Listening to what the coalition partners have said in the media, one gets the feeling that there is no longer a government that is really capable of action, because everyone is in a kind of state of expectation. Perhaps any prolonged procrastination seems a worse option," Arras said.

However, Arras could not assess which option was more likely. "It very much depends on what today's party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas decides," Arras said.

Keldo said that Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur and Minister of Climate Kristen Michal have expressed an interest in leading the party.

"They have signaled that if a situation should arise, they are ready. I do not know of any more people who have indicated that they would be interested in standing as a candidate," said Keldo.

Arras believes Michal stands a better chance.

"Considering the fact that Hanno Pevkur has already had the opportunity to lead the party once, and that during that period the Reform Party was not in a very good position in terms of internal climate or the party's budget, I assume that his support is weaker today than it was then," said Arras. Pevkur led the party between 2017-2018.

Kaja is likely to find out on Thursday if she will be nominated for the EU's top foreign policy job.

