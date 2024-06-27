Minister: Budget discussions stuck behind prime minister's future

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said questions surrounding Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) future have brought the government's work to a standstill. He called on the Reform Party to clarify the issue.

"It's no secret that hopefully a decision will be made that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will become the future European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs. This will certainly have an impact on Estonian politics as a whole. If the prime minister gets this position, Estonian law says that you cannot sit in two seats at once. If the prime minister is promoted to Europe, the government has to resign and then all the other processes begin. But at the moment we are talking about this, there is no decision. We will wait and see," Tsahkna said at the government's weekly press conference on Thursday, which Kallas did not attend.

"We have not had any discussions on the substance of next year's budget or the national budget strategy. And I regret that in a way, because we know what the forecasts are, we know what the situation is. We are talking about a nominal deficit of 5.6 percent against next year's budget. Also, in relation to the current RES, we have a number of things outstanding that will not be implemented next year. So, the situation is a pretty critical," he added.

Tsahkna noted that if Kallas gets the job, then questions will arise about the future of the government. "This question is primarily for the Reform Party," said Tsahkna.

"When we are negotiating next year's budget, together with the national budget strategy for the coming years, we have to do it in a very clear situation, a politically clear situation. Who will negotiate, who will decide, who will take responsibility, and who will then implement these decisions," he emphasized.

"We do not have time to wait, political clarity must come as soon as possible. Because the government has to present the budget and the country's budget strategy to the Riigikogu in September," Tsahkna added.

Reform MP Signe Riisalo, who was also at the press conference, agreed that political decisions will soon be made quickly.

"Actually, we all have only one interest and one goal, not the Reform Party alone, but also the coalition partners in the government and the people of Estonia, to have a sustainable state and to make it work. The decisions that need to be taken should be decisions that help to bring us, as quickly as possible, to a situation where the government makes decisions that are not easy," she said.

Kallas: What are the things that we do not discuss?

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Tuesday told "Stuudios on peaminister" that the government's work and decisions are not stuck behind her career.

"There is nothing standing behind this in the government. We have made decisions, we are discussing issues," said Kallas.

"I ask in response. What are the things that we do not discuss? I have also heard such statements and I ask in response, what is the thing that we have not discussed," said Kallas.

"I would rather assess it as that different political parties have different concerns here due to their internal struggles and it is always good to find someone from the outside to put the blame on," said Kallas, likely referring to the political party Eesti 200.

--

