Kallas wants general assembly to elect new Reform Party leader

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who has just been nominated as the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, wants the Reform Party's next leader to be elected at the party's general assembly.

"I have proposed an extraordinary meeting of the Reform Party leadership on Friday in order to convene a general assembly to elect the new party leader. Once the new party chair has been elected, they will also be able to put together a new coalition, and then I will resign as prime minister," Kallas told reporters in a press conference after the European Council.

Kallas said the Reform Party's general assembly could take place on July 14.

The Estonian PM was reluctant to say who she would like to see as her successor.

"First the people in the party will elect a new chair and then they will become prime minister. My preferences are irrelevant here," Kallas said.

Whoever Estonia's next prime minister is, will face the same challenges as the current one, according to Kallas.

"The challenges we have will not disappear with my departure. The budget has to be put in order, a lot of investment is needed in defense. There are many challenges, and everything we have been doing has to be continued," Kallas said.

So far, both Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur and Minister of Climate Kristen Michal have been touted in the media as potential candidates for the Reform Party leadership.

--

