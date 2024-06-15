EDF chief explains €1.6 billion additional defense spend rationale

Outgoing Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) chief General Martin Herem has elaborated in an interview given to daily Postimees on what Estonia's military defense plan is in the event of armed attack, and how planners came up with the additional €1.6 billion ammunition spend requirement referenced in the media this week.

Gen. Herem stated that according to an EDF assessment, the first wave in a putative assault on Estonia would consists of two Russian divisions plus auxiliary units, plus another division, two brigades, and additional support units in reserve.

"What does Estonia have to counter that?: Our [first] division, our air force and navy, our own special forces, and within our division, there is also a British brigade," he said.

"With this capability, we should be able to neutralize enemy units to the extent planned for, in Estonia," the EDF commander went on.

Gen. Herem added that all rear echelon units of any invading force in this scenario would indeed be neutralized by other NATO units acting in support of Estonia's NATO plans.

