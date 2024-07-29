Defense minister takes oath of office

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) was sworn into the Riigikogu on Monday, almost a week after the rest of the government.

Pevkur was on an official visit to the USA last Tuesday when ministers took the oath of office in the parliament.

He continues as defense minister, having served in the role during Kaja Kallas' previous government.

