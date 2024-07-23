Estonia's new government sworn in

The Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 coalition took office on Tuesday morning after the 14 ministers were sworn in before the Riigikogu.

Reform has seven ministers, SDE four, and Eesti 200 three in the new ruling coalition. There are seven men and seven women.

Kristen Michal (Reform) replaces Kaja Kallas as prime minister.

Read more about the government's ministers here and a summary of the new coalition agreement here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!