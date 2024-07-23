Estonia's new government sworn in

News
The new Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 government took office on July 23, 2024.
The new Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 government took office on July 23, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 coalition took office on Tuesday morning after the 14 ministers were sworn in before the Riigikogu.

Reform has seven ministers, SDE four, and Eesti 200 three in the new ruling coalition. There are seven men and seven women.

Kristen Michal (Reform) replaces Kaja Kallas as prime minister.

Read more about the government's ministers here and a summary of the new coalition agreement here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:00

Top figure skating choreographer visits Tallinn, gives seminar

15:18

Statistics: Construction price index continued to rise in Q2 2024

14:46

Swimming not recommended at Tartu's Anne Canal

13:55

Former EDF chief joins Milrem Robotics

13:41

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

13:28

New Estonian minister: Crimea is part of Ukraine and Putin is a criminal

12:54

Estonia prefers negotiation to tariffs on China-made e-vehicles

12:18

Mark Lajal qualifies for Chicago ATP tournament main table

11:42

Child allowance policy changes likely clear by autumn

11:34

Kristen Michal: It is what it is but someone will have to fix things

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.07

Estonia's new government: Who's who

22.07

Gallery: President Karis appoints Kristen Michal's coalition to office

09:36

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

22.07

Estonia's border guard to get anti-tank weapon systems to counter hybrid threats

21.07

Tallinn city architect: I want the best living environment along the Baltic

13:41

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo