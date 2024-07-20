Borrell: Estonia a role model for EU and NATO countries on defense spending

During an official visit on Friday, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Estonia is a role model for all EU and NATO countries when it comes to strengthening defense spending capabilities.

Borrell met Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Friday morning before visiting the Tapa Army Base with Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Borrell described Estonia as a role model for all EU and NATO countries. Europe must strengthen its defense capabilities and defense industry in order to defend itself and help Ukraine, he said, adding that the European Union wants peace, but a just peace that guarantees Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The Ukrainians need our support and to support them we need military capabilities, a stronger defense industry and the political will to do so. I repeat, we want to show that Ukrainians need our support, and Estonia is doing a lot [here]," Borrell said.

"Josep Borrell also presented our new concept here, which states that we will not give up a single millimeter of land and, if necessary, we will fire from NATO territory into Russian territory in order to defend every millimeter of our land," said Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"I also think this understanding that we are perhaps precisely on the front line and are only 200 kilometers in depth and that we are here to defend the whole of Europe. I think that Borrell certainly got that emotion and feeling here," Tsahkna added.

Borrell and Tsahkna also discussed the Hungarian Presidency of the European Union and the recent visit of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Moscow.

"Hungary has obviously crossed all boundaries as a member state and as the Presidency of the European Union. Here we have absolutely the same understanding. We have to send a very clear message to Hungary," said Tsahkna.

Borrell stressed that Orbán does not represent the European Union when talking about Russia's war in Ukraine. On Thursday for instance, Orbán claimed that he was trying to persuade other European leaders to seek peace with Russia.

"Of course we want peace, but what kind of peace. We don't want peace based on Ukraine's surrender. Peace without justice is tyranny," said Borrell.

Commenting on the task of Kaja Kallas, who is set to succeed him as the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Borrell said it will be a tough task but he is convinced Kallas will do an excellent job.

