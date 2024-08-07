Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

Karel Tilga placed 11th in the Paris Olympics decathlon.
Karel Tilga placed 11th in the Paris Olympics decathlon. Source: Karli Saul
A pole vaulting failed jump by Estonian decathlete Karel Tilga at the Paris Olympics caught the attention of no less a man than U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg, who shared a video clip of the incident in a rather mocking tone on his social media account, lifestyle magazine Kroonika reports.

Posting a video on his Instagram page, which is followed by over 88 million, Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., wrote in an apparently now deleted post: "This man lied on his Olympic application."

Kroonika reports plenty of comments on the post which spoke up in support of Tilga, who in the event simply dropped back down on to the run-up area rather than continuing forwards on to the mat, on that one attempt.

Tilga himself told Delfi he had had to resort to painkillers as the competition progressed.

"Everything hurts. This was the hardest decathlon of my life, both mentally and physically," he told Delfi.

Tilga posted 4.70 in a successful pole vault jump on Saturday and finished 11th overall in the decathlon, one of three Estonians to finish in the top 12, along with Janek Õiglane (fifth) and Johannes Erm (sixth).

With a population over 250 times the size of that of Estonia's, the U.S. had two finishers in the olympic decathlon top 12, while their highest finisher, Harrison Williams, came seventh.

Snoop Dogg's presence as a spectator at the Paris Olympics had already gone viral, including via a tweet from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

