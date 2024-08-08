Rasmus Mägi through to Paris Olympics men's 400-meter hurdles final

news
Rasmus Mägi's Paris Olympics 400-meter hurdles semifinal, Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
Open gallery
16 photos
news

Rasmus Mägi is through to the Paris Olympics men's 400-meter hurdles after a last ditch effort saw him go from near the back of the field to second in his semi final heat, held Thursday night.

The Estonian had Mägi put in a time of 48.62 seconds in Monday's heats, where he finished third in his race.

He improved on that time to 48.16 seconds Wednesday night, and he has now made his third consecutive olympic final in the 400 meter hurdles.

This was despite preparation which did not go as well as hoped.

"Today's sleep wasn't the best," he said, after the race.

"My smart ring showed that I had gotten only 46 minutes of deep sleep. I'd like to get a bit more today, and definitely assess the condition of my muscles. I need to disconnect from running thoughts for a moment. I'll probably meet my family briefly tomorrow, and then start prepping for the final."

As for Wednesday evening, he said: "On crossing the finish line, the first emotion was definitely relief, but then it dawned on me that I have to run one more time, and that's not an easy task."

"On the other hand, I have nothing to lose. Running in the Olympic finals over eight years... It's a proud feeling! It makes me a bit humble," Mägi went on, talking to ERR.

"The first hurdle didn't go particularly well," he recalled.

" I knocked it down with a crash. The main task was not to knock myself out of the race at the start, and to try to stay in the pack as long as possible, then run to the finish on my instincts. In that sense, this race was harder, because it was already difficult to take hurdles after 200 meters, while I made a rhythm change after the seventh hurdle, which wasn't planned. That left me with a good reserve at the final meters, which helped me tilt the race in my favor," Mägi outlined the course of the race.

The Estonian finished second in his semi, just a hundredth of a second behind last year's World Championship silver medalist, Kyron McMaster, and was the sixth-fastest overall

Norwegian Karsten Warholm (47.67), reigning Olympic champion and world record holder, was quickest.

The race itself was notable for Mägi in that, after the poor start he mentioned above, he was near the back of the field through much of the middle portion of the race, only finding the strength to pull ahead going into the final bend and last hurdle, racing to second right at the last instant.

The men's 400 meter hurdles final is on Friday, August 9, at 10.45 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:12

Expert: Government fueling price advance

11:51

Andreas Kaju on US elections: Tim Walz and J.D. Vance are corresponding figures

11:43

Ministry aims to have corporate income tax plan ready by end of month

11:00

Eesti 200's Peeter Tali to head Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee Updated

10:25

Tartu flash flood sparks question of who will cover flood damage to cars

09:59

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

09:22

Tallinn Hospital foundation chief: We need to function as separate entity

09:18

Estonia-Russia border crossings start preparations for full customs checks

08:42

Bank of Estonia economist: Wealthier households likely driving inflation

07:59

Companies unsure about Elering's dispatchable capacity tender

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

06.08

Prosecution in Estonia charges journalist who wrote for Russian media with treason

06.08

Language Inspectorate wants Bolt to explain Language Act violations

07.08

Coop CEO: Consumer purchasing power dwindling by the day

07.08

Estonia to upgrade roads, bridges to bear weight of allied armor

06.08

Photos: Tartu hit by heavy rain Tuesday morning

07.08

Looming car tax felt in new vehicle sales

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo