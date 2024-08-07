Karl-Martin Rammo 31st in Paris Olympics ILCA-7 sailing heats

Karl-Martin Rammo competing in the Paris Olympics.
Karl-Martin Rammo competing in the Paris Olympics. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
Estonian sailor Karl-Martin Rammo concluded the Paris Olympics came 31st place in the ILCA 7 (formerly Laser Standard) class dinghy sailing heats at the Paris Olympics, insufficient to progress to the final.

The olympic sailing events are held off Marseilles.

Rammo finished with 166 points, in 31st place overall. The final sailor to qualify for the medal race, Finn Lynch (Ireland) accumulated 99 points – the lower the points total the better in the case of this event.

Back in 2012 in London, Rammo made his olympic debut by finishing 18th, followed by a 21st overall placing in Rio in 2016. He finished 15th in the 2020 Tokyo games, held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Rammo made it into the top ten in two out of the eight races.

In the first race on Thursday, Rammo was penalized and finished 34th out of 43 competitors. However, he recovered to finish sixth in the day's second race.

However he did not manage a significant improvement thereafter, finishing 28th, 39th, 27th, and 29th in subsequent races.

On Sunday, he made ninth place, but in the eighth race, he ended up in 33rd position.

The final two races on Monday were canceled due to the weather.

Reigning Olympic champion Matthew Wearn (Australia) lay in first place with 38 points at the end of the heats.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

