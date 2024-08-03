Elisabeth Pihela finished 26th in Paris Olympics high jump

Elisabeth Pihela at the Paris Olympics.
Elisabeth Pihela at the Paris Olympics. Source: Karli Saul
Athlete Elisabeth Pihela put in a high jump best of 1.83 meters at the Paris Olympics Friday, placing her 26th overall, meaning she will not progress further in the competition.

Pihela, 20, was making her olympic debut and while she successfully cleared the opening height, she failed to clear 1.88 meters after three attempts.

The qualification standard was initially set at 1.97 meters, but the competition was stopped at 1.95 meters, with 12 athletes going through to Sunday's final.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

