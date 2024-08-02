Gallery: Estonian track and field athletes' first Paris olympics training session

Estonia's track and field athletes training session.
Estonia's olympic track and field athletes got their first training sessions at the Stade de France in Paris this week.

The Estonian decathlete trio of Johannes Erm, Karel Tilga, and Janek Õiglane are first in action Friday, from just after 11 a.m. Estonian time.

High jumper Elisabeth Pihela is also set to make her Olympic debut on the same day.

Hurdler Rasmus Mägi, who finished sixth in the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio Games, is set to start competing in Paris on Monday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

