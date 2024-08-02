Janek Õiglane making olympic decathlon debut in Paris

News
Janek Õiglane.
Janek Õiglane. Source: Karli Saul
News

Decathlete Janek Õiglane has thanks to his relentless fighting spirit become one of Estonia's most beloved athletes among the Estonian people, and is making his olympic debut today, Friday, in Paris.

The men's decathlon starts 11.05 a.m. Friday Estonian time, with the 100-meter sprint, and three Estonians are competing – Karel Tilga and Johannes Erm join Õiglane.

The discipline is a signal one for Estonia – Erki Nool won decathlon gold in Sydney back in 2000.

Õiglane, 30, has been competing on the international circuit for a long time now, but only now is making his Olympic debut in Paris.

Of this he said: "It's really cool! I've taken part in World Championships and European Championships, but the atmosphere here in the Olympic Village is completely different."

Janek Õiglane, Johannes Erm and Karel Tilga at Thursday's press conference. Source: Karli Saul

"Seeing athletes from so many different countries and disciplines heightens the atmosphere even more. The stadium is amazing, and the track felt very quick. I understand that quite a lot of spectators will be coming too – that will definitely give we three a boost. This is going to be a really exciting decathlon," he added.

Õiglane won bronze at the European Championships two years ago, and set his current PB of 8,524 points at last year's World Championships, where he finished sixth.

He had to withdraw during the high jump stage at this year's European Championships in June, after incurring a minor knee injury in the long jump.

However, Õiglane said, he does not go into events with personal bests in mind.

"It would be strange to say that we come to a competition without aiming for a personal best. I go to every competition with the goal of setting a record, to give my best and to do what I do best," he said at a press conference on Thursday

He, Tilga and Erm were also asked to name decathletes to watch out for in Paris, and named Ayden Owens-Delerme (Puerto Rico), Leo Neugebauer (Germany) and Sander Skotheim (Norway), among others.

The decathlon starts Friday morning, and ends Saturday night, with the 1,500 meters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

tartu 2024

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:33

Head of economic institute: Government laying groundwork for more price advance

13:30

Deputy mayor: People living close to Tallinn Bus Station not likely to use cars often

12:58

Climate scientist: Storm that passed Estonia by was quite uncommon

12:11

Gallery: Estonian track and field athletes' first Paris olympics training session

11:44

Tallinn mayor: Roadworks can be rendered more effective

11:16

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja crash in slippery conditions at Rally Finland

11:01

July in the shops: Price decline microscopic for many goods

10:18

Olympic windsurfer Ingrid Puusta finished 17th in her class

09:41

Janek Õiglane making olympic decathlon debut in Paris

08:51

Ukrainian ambassador: Estonian residency ideally only for valid passport-holders

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

01.08

Tallinn Airport temporarily reintroduces 100 ml hand luggage liquid rule

01.08

Just Transition Fund paying for axe throwing and sauna festivals in Estonia

01.08

Estonia strengthens customs control on eastern border to stop sanctions evasion

11:16

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja crash in slippery conditions at Rally Finland

01.08

Estonia to extradite citizen charged with suppling electronics to Russia

01.08

Passenger onboard Tallinn-Helsinki ferry diagnosed with measles

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo