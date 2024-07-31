Olympic wrestler Heiki Nabi gets last minute opponent from Lithuania

Heiki Nabi
Heiki Nabi Source: ERR
Wrestler Heiki Nabi will get a new competitor in the men's Greco-Roman heavyweight class at the Paris Olympics, after Lithuanian athlete Mantas Knystautas received a last-minute invitation to take part.

The Greco-Roman wrestling 130kg competitions are scheduled for August 5-6.

The change arose after Tunisian wrestler Amine Guennichi was hit with a four-year suspension for doping just before the games, allowing the Lithuanian to step in unexpectedly.

Mantas Knystautas (left) in a bout with Riza Kayaalp. Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/United World Wrestling

Knystautas, 30, took bronze at the 2022 World Championships but had never before qualified for the Olympics.

Another wrestler Riza Kayaalp (Turkey), a titleholder in major competitions, is also not to compete in Paris, thanks to a positive doping test.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

