Olympic wrestler Heiki Nabi gets last minute opponent from Lithuania
Wrestler Heiki Nabi will get a new competitor in the men's Greco-Roman heavyweight class at the Paris Olympics, after Lithuanian athlete Mantas Knystautas received a last-minute invitation to take part.
The Greco-Roman wrestling 130kg competitions are scheduled for August 5-6.
The change arose after Tunisian wrestler Amine Guennichi was hit with a four-year suspension for doping just before the games, allowing the Lithuanian to step in unexpectedly.
Knystautas, 30, took bronze at the 2022 World Championships but had never before qualified for the Olympics.
Another wrestler Riza Kayaalp (Turkey), a titleholder in major competitions, is also not to compete in Paris, thanks to a positive doping test.
Editor: Andrew Whyte