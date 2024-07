Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

The 2024 Paris Olympics are finally upon us, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday.

It has been only three years since the last summer games in Tokyo, postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

That time, Estonia came away with two medals, a gold and a bronze, in the women's epee team and individual events respectively.

Estonia is sending 25 sportspeople to the French capital, competing across 14 disciplines including athletics, wrestling and archery.

The athletes' full details including events, personal bests (PB) and dates and times (local Paris time) they will be in action are as follows:

Cycling

Competitor: Janika Lõiv

Janika Lõiv is competing in olympic mountain biking. Source: Egopromotion

Date of birth: 28.11.1989.

Club: KMC Ridley MTB Racing Team.

Trainer: Karmen Reinpõld.

Previous olympic results: 2021 Tokyo - 17th place.

Paris Olympics schedule: July 28, 3.10 p.m. - Women's cross country.

Madis Mihkels. Source: ERR

Competitor: Madis Mihkels

Date of birth: 31.05.2003.

Club: Intermarche Wanty.

Trainer: Adriaan Helmantel.

Previous olympic results: Making debut.

Paris Olympics schedule: August 3, 12.00 p.m. - Men's group event.

Judo

Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid. Source: ERR

Competitor: Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid

Date of birth: 25.03.1995.

Club: Ookami.

Trainer: Vladimir Stepanjan.

Previous olympic results: Making debut.

Paris Olympics schedule: July 31, 11.00 a.m. - Men's -90 kg Preliminary Rounds.

Athletics

400 meter hurdles

Rasmus Mägi. Source: Laura Raudnagel/ERR

Competitor: Rasmus Mägi

Date of birth: 04.05.1992.

Club: TÜ Akadeemiline SpordiClub.

Trainer: Taivo Mägi, Anne Mägi.

Previous olympic results: 2012 London- 28th place; 2016 Rio de Janeiro - 6th place: 2021 Tokyo - 7th place.

PB: 47.82 (2022)

Paris Olympics schedule: August 5, 11.05 a.m. - Men's 400 meter hurdles round 1; August 6, 1.00 p.m. - Men's 400 meter hurdles repechage round; August 7, 8.35 p.m. - Men's 400 meter hurdles semi-final; August 9, 10.45 p.m. - Men's 400 meter hurdles final.

Men's decathlon, August 2-3

August 2: 11.05 a.m. - 100 meters; 11.55 a.m. - Long jump; 1.15 p.m. - shot put; 19.00 p.m. - high jump; 9.50 p.m. - 400 meters.

August 3: 11.05 a.m. - 110 meter hurdles; 11.55 a.m. - Discus group A; 1.00 p.m. - Discus group B; 2.40 p.m - Pole vault; 8.10 p.m - Javelin group A; 9.10 p.m. - Javelin group A; 10.45 p.m. - 1500 meters.

Janek Õiglane Autor/allikas: SCANPIX/Postimees/Eero Vabamägi

Competitor: Janek Õiglane

Date of birth: 25.04.1994.

Club: Audentese SK.

Trainer: James Thomas, Ryan Baily.

Previous olympic results: Making debut.

PB: 8,524 points (2023).

Paris Olympics schedule: Men's decathlon, August 2-3 (see above).

Johannes Erm. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Competitor: Johannes Erm

Date of birth: 26.03.1998.

Club: KJK Leksi 44.

Trainer: Holger Peel.

Previous olympic results: 2021 Tokyo - 11th place.

PB: 8,764 points (2024).

Paris Olympics schedule: Men's decathlon, August 2-3 (see times above).

Karel Tilga. Source: ERR

Competitor: Karel Tilga

Date of birth: 05.02.1998.

Club: Tartu SS Kalev.

Trainer: Jeff Huntoon.

Previous olympic results: 2021 Tokyo 20th place.

PB: 8,681 points (2023).

Paris Olympics schedule: Men's decathlon, August 2-3 (see schedule above).

High Jump

Elisabeth Pihela. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Competitor: Elisabeth Pihela

Date of birth: 15.03.2004.

Club: TÜ Akadeemiline SpordiClub.

Trainer: Grit Šadeiko.

Previous olympic results: Making debut.

PB: 1.92 (2011).

Paris Olympics schedule: August 2, 11.15 p.m. - Women's high jump qualification; August 4, 8.50 p.m. - Women's high jump final.

Shooting

Peeter Olesk. Source: Estonian shooting league.

Competitor: Peeter Olesk

Date of birth: 22.04.1993.

Club: Kaitsejõudude spordiClub.

Trainer: Matthias Hahn.

Previous olympic results: 2016 Rio de Janeiro rapid fire pistol: 25th place; 2021 Tokyo rapid fire pistol: 19th place; air pistol: 33rd place.

Paris Olympics schedule: August 4, 10.00 a.m. - Men's 25 m rapid fire pistol qualification 1st heat August 5, 10.00 a.m. - Men's 25 m rapid fire pistol qualification 2nd heat.

Peeter Jürisson. Source: Estonian shooting league.

Competitor: Peeter Jürisson

Date of birth: 16.03.2002.

Club: Saaremaa LaskurClub.

Trainer: Peeter Päkk

Previous olympic results: Making debut.

Paris Olympics schedule: August 2, 10.00 a.m. - Men's skeet qualification day one; August 3, 10.00 a.m./4.30 p.m. - Men's skeet qualification day two.

Wrestling

Heiki Nabi. Source: United World Wrestling

Competitor: Heiki Nabi

Date of birth: 06.06.1985.

Trainers: Ivar Kotkas, Levi Earl.

Previous olympic results: 2012 London: Greco-Roman 120 kg - Silver medal.

2016 Rio de Janeiro Greco-Roman - 130 kg 5th place.

Paris Olympics schedule: August 5, 4.00 p.m. - Greco-Roman 130 kg round of 16, quarter finals, semi-finals; August 6, 12.00 p.m. - Greco-Roman 130 kg repechage

; August 6, 9.05 p.m. - Greco-Roman 130 kg finals.

Sailing and windsurfing

Ingrid Puusta. Source: SailingEnergy

Competitor: Ingrid Puusta

Date of birth: 08.11.1990.

Club: Pirita Purjelauakool.

Trainer: Matthew Rickard.

Previous olympic results: 2012 London Women's windsurfing RS:X class - 15th place; 2016 Rio de Janeiro Women's windsurfing RS:X class - 11th place; 2021 Tokyo Women's windsurfing RS:X class - 16th place.

Paris Olympics schedule: July 28-August 1, 1.00 p.m. everyday inclusive - IQ Foil class August 2 1.00 p.m. - IQ Foil medals race.

Note: Starting with the 2024 Summer Olympics the IQFoil class has been selected to replace RS:X.

Karl-Martin Rammo. Source: SailingEnergy

Competitor: Karl-Martin Rammo

Date of birth: 06.06.1989.

Club: ROPK/TJK.

Trainer: Rein Ottoson.

Previous olympic results: 2012 London Laser Standard class - 18th place 2016 Rio de Janeiro Laser Standard class - 21st place 2021 Tokyo Laser Standard class - 15th place.

Paris Olympics schedule: August 1-5, 1.00 p.m. everyday inclusive - ILCA 7 dinghy class August 6, 1.00 p.m. - ILCA 7 dinghy class final.

Equestrian

My Kaisla Catharina Relander, Source: ERR

Competitor: My Kaisla Catharina Relander, riding "Expert"

Date of birth: 19.08.1998.

Trainer: Peter Geerink.

Previous olympic results: Making debut.

Paris Olympics schedule: August 5, 3.00 p.m. - Jumping individual qualification

August 6, 11.00 a.m. - Jumping individual final.

Badminton

Kristin Kuuba. Source: Karli Saul

Competitor: Kristin Kuuba

Date of birth: 15.02.1997.

Club: SulgpalliClub Triiton.

Trainer: Peter Gade, Joshua Eipe.

Previous olympic results: 2021 Tokyo shared 15th-43rd places.

Paris Olympics schedule: July 27 10.20 a.m.: Women's singles group games July 28, 9.30 a.m. - Women's singles group games; July 29, 11.10 a.m - Women's singles group games; July 30, 9.30 a.m. - Women's singles group games; July 31, 9.30 a.m. - Women's singles group games; August 1, 7.30 p.m. - Women's singles Round of 16; August 3, 9.30 a.m. - Women's singles quarter finals; August 4, 9.30 a.m. - Women's singles semi-finals; August 5, 10.45 a.m. - Women's singles medal finals.

Rowing

Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Polek. Source: WorldRowing

Men's quadruple sculls

Paris Olympics schedule: July 27 1.30 p.m. - Men's quadruple sculls heats - July 29, 12.20 p.m. - Men's quadruple sculls repechages July 31, 1.02 p.m. - Men's quadruple sculls final A / 1.26 p.m. - Final B.

Competitor: Tõnu Endrekson

Date of birth: 11.06.1979.

Trainer: Veikko Sinisalo.

Previous olympic results: 2004 Athens Men's double sculls - 4th place; 2008 Beijing Men's double sculls - Silver medal; 2012 London Men's quadruple sculls - 4th place; 2016 Rio de Janeiro Men's quadruple sculls - Bronze medal; 2021 Tokyo Men's quadruple sculls - 6th place.

Competitor: Allar Raja

Date of birth: 22.06.1983.

Club: SK Kalev.

Trainer: Veikko Sinisalo.

Previous olympic results: 2008 Beijing Men's quadruple sculls - 9th place; 2012 London Men's quadruple sculls - 4th place 2016; Rio de Janeiro Men's quadruple sculls - Bronze medal; 2021 Tokyo Men's quadruple sculls - 6th place.

Competitor: Johann Poolak

Date of birth: 07.06.1997.

Club: SK Kalev.

Trainer: Veikko Sinisalo.

Previous olympic results: 2021 Tokyo Men's quadruple sculls reserve competitor.

Competitor: Mikhail Kushteyn

Date of birth: 14.11.1999.

Club: SK Energia.

Trainer: Veikko Sinisalo.

Previous olympic results: Making debut.

Uku Siim Timmusk (reserve competitor)

Date of birth: 19.04.2002.

Trainer: Aleksei Lipintsov.

Previous olympic results: Making debut.

Weight lifting

Mart Seim. Source: ERR

Competitor: Mart Seim

Date of birth: 24.10.1990.

Trainers: Alar Seim, Leho Pent.

Previous olympic results: 2016 Rio de Janeiro men's >105 kg - 7th place.

PBs: Snatch - 192 kg (2018); Clean and jerk - 253 kg (2017); total: 444 kg (2017).

Paris Olympics schedule: 10 August 12.30 p.m. - men's 102 kg.

Swimming

Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul

Competitor: Eneli Jefimova

Date of birth: 27.12.2006.

Club: Kalevi Ujumiskool.

Trainer: Henry Hein.

Previous olympic results: 2021 Tokyo 100 meter breast stroke - 16th place; 200 meter breast stroke - 27th place.

PBs (in 50-meter pool): 100 meter breast stroke: 1.06.18 (2023); 200 meter breast stroke: 2.26.02 (2023).

Paris Olympics schedule: July 28, 12.00 p.m. Women's 100 meter breast stroke heats; July 28, 10.15 p.m. - Women's 100 meter breast stroke semi-final; July 29, 10.32 p.m. - Women's 100 meter breast stroke final; July 31, 12.00 p.m. - Women's 200 meter breast stroke heats; July 31, 10.46 p.m. - Women's 200 meter breast stroke semi-final; August 1, 10.03 p.m. - Women's 200 meter breast stroke final.

Kregor Zirk. Source: Karli Saul

Competitor: Kregor Zirk

Date of birth: 03.07.1999.

Club: Ujumise SpordiClub.

Trainer: Tom Stewart Rushton.

Previous olympic results: 2021 Tokyo 200 meter freestyle - 13th place; 400 meter freestyle - 15th place; 100 meter butterfly - 41st place; 200 meter butterfly - 25th place.

PBs (in 50-meter pool): 400 meter freestyle 3.47.05 (2021); 200 meter butterfly 1.55.48 (2024).

Paris Olympics schedule: July 27, 12.00 p.m. - Men's 400 meter freestyle; July 27, 9.47 p.m. - Men's 400 meter freestyle final; July 30, 12.00 p.m. - Men's 200 meter butterfly heats; July 30, 9.41 p.m. - Men's 200 meter butterfly semi-final; July 31, 9.36 p.m. - Men's 200 meter butterfly final.

Fencing

Nelli Differt. Source: Karli Saul

Competitor: Nelli Differt

Date of birth: 24.07.1990.

Club: En Garde.

Trainer: Helen Nelis-Naukas.

Previous olympic results: Making debut.

Paris Olympics schedule: July 27, starting from 11.00 a.m. - Women's epee individual event.

Archery

Reena Pärnat. Source: Karli Saul

Competitor: Reena Pärnat

Date of birth: 01.12.1993.

Club: NS Archery Club.

Trainer: Siret Luik.

Previous olympic results: 2012 London - 33rd place; 2021 Tokyo - 17th place.

Paris Olympics schedule: July 25, 10.30 a.m. - Women's individual ranking round; July 30, 1.36 p.m.- Women's individual 1/32 elimination round; July 31, 1.26 p.m. -Women's individual 1/32 elimination round; August 1, 10.56 a.m. - Women's individual 1/32 elimination round; August 3, 10.30 a.m. - Women's individual 1/8 elimination round; 2.00 p.m. - Women's individual quarter finals; 2.52 p.m. - Women's individual semi-finals; 3.33 p.m. onward - medals matches.

The Paris games start on Friday with the opening ceremony, to be attended by Estonia's president, Alar Karis, along with the first lady, Sirje Karis, and run to August 11.

The official 2024 Paris Olympics website is here.

