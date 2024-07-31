Estonian judoka Kaljulaid out in Paris round of 16

Judoka Klen-Kristofer Kaljulaid reached the round of 16 in the men's under-90 kg weight class during his Olympic debut in Paris.

Klen-Kristofer Kaljulaid, competing in the Olympics for the first time, defeated Mauritius' Remi Feuillet in overtime in the opening round. Feuillet accrued three shidos (penalties), which resulted in a victory for Kaljulaid.

In the round of 16, Kaljulaid faced Sanshiro Murao, last year's World Championship bronze medalist from Japan. Unfortunately, Kaljulaid was defeated by ippon, ending his Olympic journey.

In the quarterfinals, Murao will compete against Aram Grigorjan from the United Arab Emirates. The reigning Olympic champion, Lasha Bekauri from Georgia, will face Ju-yeop Han from South Korea.

The other quarterfinal matchups include Maxime-Gaël Ngayap Hambou (France) against Theodoros Tselidis (Greece), and Rafael Macedo (Brazil) against Tristani Mosakhlishvili (Spain).

