Eneli Jefimova fails to make 200 meters finals in Paris

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova did not advance from the preliminary heats in the women's 200-meter breaststroke on Wednesday, finishing in 23rd place overall.

Eneli Jefimova was ahead of her personal best by 0.4 seconds after the first quarter of the distance, but then the race became challenging for the Estonian swimmer, and she finished last among 23 competitors with a time of 2:30.68 (+9.11).

The fastest time in the preliminary heats was recorded by Tatjana Smith, who recently won the Olympic gold in the 100-meter event, clocking in at 2:21.57. She was followed by Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten (+1.51) and American swimmer Kate Douglass (+1.87).

The last spot in the semifinals went to Czech swimmer Kristyna Horska, with a time of 2:26.28 (+4.71).

The semifinals will take place on Wednesday evening, starting at 22:46. In the evening program, Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk will compete in the men's 200-meter butterfly final, scheduled to start at 21:36.

