Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova makes Olympic semi-final
Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova advanced to the semifinals in the 100-meter breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:06.24, ranking eighth overall.
In the preliminary heats, Jefimova secured fourth place in her heat, finishing just 0.18 seconds shy of her personal best of 1:06.08. The heat was won by South African swimmer and Olympic record holder Tatjana Smith, who clocked a time of 1:05.00. Chinese swimmer Qianting came in second with a time of 1:05.63, and Ireland's Mona McSharry took third place with a time of 1:05.74.
The semifinals for the 100-meter breaststroke will take place on Sunday at 10:15 PM.
Editor: Helena Lindeberg, Marcus Turovski