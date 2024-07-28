Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova makes Olympic semi-final

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul
Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova advanced to the semifinals in the 100-meter breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:06.24, ranking eighth overall.

In the preliminary heats, Jefimova secured fourth place in her heat, finishing just 0.18 seconds shy of her personal best of 1:06.08. The heat was won by South African swimmer and Olympic record holder Tatjana Smith, who clocked a time of 1:05.00. Chinese swimmer Qianting came in second with a time of 1:05.63, and Ireland's Mona McSharry took third place with a time of 1:05.74.

The semifinals for the 100-meter breaststroke will take place on Sunday at 10:15 PM.

Editor: Helena Lindeberg, Marcus Turovski

