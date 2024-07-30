Eneli Jefimova seventh in Paris Olympics women's 100m breaststroke final

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova came seventh in the Paris Olympics women's 100m breaststroke final, clocking a time of 1:06.50.

While this put her outside the medals, the 17-year-old was the first Estonian swimmer to make an olympic swimming final in 44 years.

Jefimova's PB over the distance is 1:06.18, also a domestic record, set at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Jefimova had made it to the semifinals thanks to her heats time of 1:06.24, finishing eighth.

The was the final qualifier for the final, with a slightly faster time of 1:06.23.

Jefimova then said of that performance: "I'm not completely satisfied with my time. I was only a hundredth of a second faster than this morning, and I thought this may be close. But then I was in as the eighth swimmer and felt a load fall off my shoulders."

In Monday evening's final, Jefimova was sixth at the halfway mark, was overtaken by one competitor in the final 50 meters. Her final time was slower than that put in in the heats and semifinal.

Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul

Tatjana Smith (South Africa) took Gold (1:05.28), and was 0.26 seconds ahead of Tang Qianting (PRC) who took silver.

The bronze medal was decided by a razor-thin margin, but Mona McSharry (Ireland) finished just 0.01 seconds ahead of both Benedetta Pilato (Italy) and Lilly King (US).

Angharad Evans (U.K.) was next, followdd by Jefimova – the Estonian just edged out Alina Zmuška (Belarus) by four hundredths of a second

Just 1.26 seconds covered the eight swimmers.

