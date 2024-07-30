Eneli Jefimova seventh in Paris Olympics women's 100m breaststroke final

News
Eneli Jefimova at the Olympic final Monday evening.
Eneli Jefimova at the Olympic final Monday evening. Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova came seventh in the Paris Olympics women's 100m breaststroke final, clocking a time of 1:06.50.

While this put her outside the medals, the 17-year-old was the first Estonian swimmer to make an olympic swimming final in 44 years.

Jefimova's PB over the distance is 1:06.18, also a domestic record, set at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Jefimova had made it to the semifinals thanks to her heats time of 1:06.24, finishing eighth.

The was the final qualifier for the final, with a slightly faster time of 1:06.23.

Jefimova then said of that performance: "I'm not completely satisfied with my time. I was only a hundredth of a second faster than this morning, and I thought this may be close. But then I was in as the eighth swimmer and felt a load fall off my shoulders." 

In Monday evening's final, Jefimova was sixth at the halfway mark, was overtaken by one competitor in the final 50 meters. Her final time was slower than that put in in the heats and semifinal.

Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul

Tatjana Smith (South Africa) took Gold (1:05.28), and was 0.26 seconds ahead of Tang Qianting (PRC) who took silver.

The bronze medal was decided by a razor-thin margin, but Mona McSharry (Ireland) finished just 0.01 seconds ahead of both Benedetta Pilato (Italy) and Lilly King (US).

Angharad Evans (U.K.) was next, followdd by Jefimova – the Estonian just edged out Alina Zmuška (Belarus) by four hundredths of a second

Just 1.26 seconds covered the eight swimmers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:41

Doctor deficit could start to slow development of healthcare system

12:03

Court rejects release under e-surveillance of Suure-Lähtru baby case mother

11:24

Analysis: Redrawing electoral district borders would not give any party an edge

10:44

Statistics: Retail trade turnover down by 5 percent on year to June

09:58

No-confidence motion prompted by minister's Crimea remarks fails at Riigikogu

09:26

Car tax bill passes final Riigikogu vote

09:23

National Electoral Committee wants to redraw electoral districts

09:01

Eneli Jefimova seventh in Paris Olympics women's 100m breaststroke final

08:39

Some areas of South Estonia saw month's average rain on Sunday alone

08:05

Showers to continue in Estonia over next few days

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.07

Storm hits Latvia

28.07

'Very dangerous' weather warning issued in south Estonia

29.07

Eneli Jefimova reaches Olympic final

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

29.07

Estonia sends PPA unit to assist with migrants on Latvian-Belarusian border

29.07

40 trolleybus drivers opt for redundancy ahead of route changes

29.07

Caravanning enthusiast: It is entirely possible to have fun exploring Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo