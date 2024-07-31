Kristin Kuuba's Paris Olympics badminton campaign comes to an end

News
Kristin Kuuba.
Kristin Kuuba. Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonian badminton player Kristin Kuuba has failed to progress beyond the groups stages at the ongoing Paris Olympics after losing 21:5, 21:10 to one of the world's top players, two-time Olympic medalist Pusarla Venkata Sindhu (India).

Kuuba opened the tournament on Tuesday with a convincing 21-7, 21-9  win over Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq, one of just five olympians competing for the Maldives this time around.

However, since Sindhu also beat Razzaq, and by a slightly larger margin, nothing less than a decisive win would do for Kuuba to progress from Group M – since only the group winner moves on to the next stage.

Kuuba, who had expressed satisfaction about the facilities in Paris and the number of people who showed up to watch the games, said: "If you take a look at this season, how training has gone and how little I have entered competitions, this result is not so surprising."

"When there has been no high-quality training, then the difference in level will quickly be revealed. It is very difficult to get points from that situation," she continued.

"My defense didn't work out today. The lifts were very poor quality and often came up short. It all started with the opponent reading my attack shot, then pulling the court wide and then my lifts were always short. From there on in I was under fire all the time. Maybe I blocked one or two shots, but I was always late for the third or fourth. It all felt like I was sprinting around the court."

In the opening game, the Estonian was quickly 8:0 down. "I felt a little panic because nothing was working," she said. That game ended 21:5.

The second game started much better for Kuuba and they kept the score even until the first drinks break. "That was probably my best phase in the game. It was a bit like starting all over again. I knew I could play better. My plan was to play more riskily than usual. Unfortunately, that plan didn't work out."

Sindhu took the game 21:10 and with it the match and group.

Sindhu next faces Group N winner Bingjiao He (PRC).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

Gallery: Rapper Nublu holds first ever 'Nublikum' festival in his home town

17:24

Kristin Kuuba's Paris Olympics badminton campaign comes to an end

16:50

Deputy mayor: Tallinn will not drown in trash, we are ready for change

16:42

Ekspress Grupp reports net loss for first half of 2024

16:28

Estonian judoka Kaljulaid out in Paris round of 16

16:09

Interior ministry and Moscow Patriarchy church agree on future steps

16:03

Manuela Pihlap: The Trojan Horse in the wallets of the least fortunate

15:29

Olympic wrestler Heiki Nabi gets last minute opponent from Lithuania

15:10

Bank of Estonia: Prices in Estonia 98% of EU average last year

15:01

Tsahkna: Hungary's Russian, Belarusian immigration plan threatens EU

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.07

Kristin Kuuba wins first olympic badminton group game, faces top player next

30.07

Expert: Estonia is a long way from becoming one of EU's most expensive countries

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

09:03

Estonian economy contracts by 1.7% in second quarter

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

30.07

The sad tale of Saaremaa Zoo's Kusti the crocodile

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo