Estonian men's quadruple sculls team fails to make the top 6 in Paris

The Estonian men's quadruple sculls team, consisting of Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Poolak, finished fourth in the repechage at the Paris Olympic Games and did not advance to the final round for the top six positions.

In addition to Estonia, the repechage race included teams from Germany, Switzerland, Norway and Romania. At the 500-meter mark, the Estonians were in fifth place, trailing the leading Swiss team by 2.44 seconds. They maintained fifth place at the two-thirds mark, 2.48 seconds behind the leader. In the final stretch, the Estonian crew overtook Romania to secure fourth place, but this was not sufficient to qualify for the A-final, missing the cutoff by 3.19 seconds.

The top two finishers in the repechage, Germany and Switzerland, advanced to the A-final. Norway finished third and Romania came in fifth. The A-final will feature teams from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and Great Britain.

The Estonian team will compete in the B-final on July 31 at 1:02 PM, with the A-final scheduled for the same day at 1:26 PM.

