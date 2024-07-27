Estonian men's quadruple sculls still in with chance at making olympic finals

News
The Estonian men's quad sculls team took part in the Paris Olympics heats on Saturday, July 27.
Open gallery
27 photos
News

The Estonian men's quadruple sculls team finished fourth in the preliminary heat at the Paris Olympics Saturday, but still have a chance to make the finals next week.

The foursome of Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson, and Johann Poolak still have a chance of making the final and will go on to compete in the repechage stage, on Monday.

Endrekson told ERR Friday that conditions at the rowing venue in Paris remained challenging.

"Let's just say that when we practiced yesterday [Thursday], it was quite good. Today, the wind was more variable, so we had a lot of steering work to do. There were more boats on the water too, and the waves were quite significant. The challenges are there for us," Endrekson said.

Nine European teams from qualified for the Paris Olympics.

In the first heat, the Netherlands (5:41.69) and Great Britain (5:44.82) secured direct spots in final A. Germany, Norway, and Romania will continue to compete in the repechage to try to make it to final A.

In the second heat (see gallery), Italy and Poland quickly pulled ahead of Estonia and Switzerland.

By the halfway mark, the two strong teams, both considered medal contenders, had gained a lead of more than a boat's length over the second two.

Italy won the with a time of 5:43.31, followed by Poland (5:44.39), Switzerland (5:49.30) and Estonia on (5:52.04).

Italy and Poland advanced directly to the final, while Estonia and Switzerland will compete in the repechage on Monday. Two teams from that round can go through to the medals final, which takes place Wednesday.

A full list of Estonia's olympians and their events is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:12

Museum gets to the bottom of black snake mystery

16:45

Kregor Zirk 22nd in 400 meter freestyle heats

16:06

Estonian men's quadruple sculls still in with chance at making olympic finals

15:31

Political scientist: No real room for a third conservative party in Estonia

15:15

EDF colonel: Ukraine recently saw off biggest Russian assault since May

15:00

Contract expiry spells end to Tallinn's post-fixed garbage cans

14:05

Nelli Differt through to olympic women's épée round of 16

13:53

Finland suspects Russian naval vessel of violating its maritime territory

12:31

Estonia's national debt growth fastest in EU in Q1 2024

11:38

Kaidi Allsalu in third after European disc golf festival day one

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

06.05

Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

07:25

PPA stops 13 people illegally crossing border on Estonia's Lake Lämmijärv

06.07

Estonia's Paris 2024 Olympic team

09:54

Estonia's olympic flag-bearer: I was overcome with emotion all of a sudden

25.07

Estonia to face higher electricity prices after Russian grid decoupling

26.07

Education minister wants more third country students at Estonia's universities

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo