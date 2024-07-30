Kristin Kuuba wins first olympic badminton group game, faces top player next

Estonian badminton player Kristin Kuuba got her Paris Olympics campaign off to a good start on Tuesday, beating Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) 21-7, 21-9 in her Group M clash.

She faces a tougher challenge in the second and last group game, when she will face one of the world's top women players.

Kuuba has struggled with injury and has fallen out of the top 50 in the world rankings; her opponent was one of just five Maldivians represented in Paris, and is ranked 111th in the world.

"She might be the opponent I have the best chance of winning against," Kuuba said before the game.

Group M also includes one of the world's best badminton players, 29-year-old Indian star Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, who won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics and bronze in Tokyo, and was world champion in 2019.

Sindhu had already won comfortably 21-9, 21-6 over Abdul Razzaq, and only one player can advance from the group.

Kuuba also said in the pre-competition press conference that she feels a bit calmer in Paris than she had making her olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago. "I know a little more about what to expect here. But I'm definitely still excited. These Olympic Games are quite different from the previous ones in several ways—there's an audience here, and my own family is coming to watch. These feel like real Olympic Games, everything is as it should be," she went on.

"I hope there will be a crowd. When you play in front of empty stands, it feels like no one is interested, and you're just playing alone. The audience is what makes sports an experience. We hope that the people will come."

On the day, Kuuba initially trailed 4-5 in the first game but then responded decisively to Abdul Razzaq, to win the next ten points.

From there, she faced no further major challenges, using her height advantage effectively and showcasing skilled net play, getting her Olympic campaign off to a solid victory.

Kuuba faces Sindhu on Wednesday, and only a win will be enough to progress. Sindhu currently leads Group M as she conceded one less point in her game against Abdul Razzaq, than did Kuuba.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!