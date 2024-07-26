Ott Tänak looking forward to Rally Finland

Ott Tänak..
Ott Tänak.. Source: Hyundai Motorsport Media
Estonian rally star Ott Tänak (Hyundai) has said the WRC race in Finland is among his favorites, and is looking forward to the team performing well there next weekend.

While Rally Estonia is off the WRC calendar this year, Estonia's neighbors to the immediate south and north are taking it in turns to host their WRC events, making for two "home" rallies for Tänak in a row.

The driver said that he hoped to leverage the knowledge gained from the rally in Latvia, the inaugural WRC event there, adding that: "Finland is next, and one of my favourite events – those roads are made for rallies."

"However, I know how challenging and demanding this race can be, and I greatly respect the unique profile of Finnish roads," he added, via a Hyundai press release.

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in Rally Latvia. Source: Hyundai Motorsport

"In Finland, you need two things: first, experience on those roads, and second, confidence. I believe we have both of these elements for this rally, and my goal is to do my best to solidify the progress we made in Latvia," Tänak went on.

Tänak has won in Finland three times, most recently in 2022 with his current team, and also in his world championship-winning year, 2019, with Toyota.

Following his third place in Latvia earlier this month, Tänak rose to second place in the drivers' table, just eight points behind teammate Thierry Neuville. The Belgian has still yet to win the title.

WRC Secto Rally Finland runs Thursday, August 1 to Sunday, August 4.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Helena Lindeberg

