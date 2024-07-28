Ott Tänak to compete in World Rally Championship also in 2025

Cyril Abiteboul, head of Hyundai's World Rally Championship team, confirmed that Estonian driver Ott Tänak will continue with the team next season.

Ott Tänak is currently the only driver with a contract for next season with Hyundai's rally team. "Looking ahead to the next season, the most important thing is that Tänak has a contract with us for the coming year," Abiteboul told the Finnish portal rallit.fi.

The team principal expressed satisfaction with Tänak's performances, particularly on Sundays. "It doesn't matter what happens on Friday or Saturday – Tänak has shown his determination on Sundays. We are very pleased with this," Abiteboul praised the Estonian rally driver.

Abiteboul also hinted at a desire to continue with long-time Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville next season. "Thierry has a long history with Hyundai. I believe he has not yet been able to show his full potential, especially regarding wins and World Championship titles. Let's see what happens this year. I believe we have a mutual interest in continuing with him," Cyril Abiteboul commented.

The next World Rally Championship event will take place in Finland from August 1-4.

