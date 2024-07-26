Karl Hein helps Arsenal to US victory with two penalty shootout saves

Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein was on form for his club, Arsenal, in their first match of their off-season United States tour.

Hein saved two penalties in a shootout against Bournemouth, which decided the outcome after regular time led to a draw.

Hein, 22, played the entire match, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, part of a U.S. tour ahead of the new English Premier League (EPL) season.

Arsenal took the lead via a spectacular goal from Fabio Vieira in the 18th minute, soccernet.ee reports.

At the other end of the field, Arsenal's Estonian 'keeper pulled of several excellent saves during regular time, but was unable to stop a deflected shot from Antoine Semenyo that found the back of the net in the 73rd minute.

Regular time finished 1:1, necessitating a penalty shootout under the tournament rules.

In that shootout, Hein saved two out of six attempts, blocking shots from Philip Billing and Ryan Christie, including one which went top corner.

The only missed penalty from Arsenal came off the boot of winger-forward Leandro Trossard, who hit the post, leaving Arsenal to win the penalty shootout 5:4 and with it the match.

Arsenal next face Manchester United in the U.S., on Saturday night, also in Los Angeles. After that the club - both men's and women's teams are taking part in the friendlies tour - heads for the east coast, to play Liverpool in Philadelphia, Chelsea in Washington and also U.S. team Washington Spirit.

Hein signed for the Gunners in May 2019 and was an unused sub for the first time in a first team match in October the following year.

Arsenal were runners up in the 2023-2024 EPL season. The 2024-2025 season starts August 16.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helena Lindeberg

