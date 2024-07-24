Flora's UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg clash in San Marino goalless

Talinna FC Flora players.
Talinna FC Flora players. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian domestic football champions Tallinna FC Flora had to settle for a 0-0 draw away to AC Virtus (San Marino) in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round two qualifier.

The visitors started off strongly, earning six corners in the first half and seven more in the second, though were unable to convert any of them into goals.

The nearest chance in the first half for Flora came with a header from striker Mark Anders Lepik, which hit the post.

The hosts were able to otherwise fend off Flora's attacks, even creating a few chances of their own.

In the second half, midfielder Daniil Kuraksin broke through on the left wing and delivered a low cross into the box, but Sergei Zenjov's ensuing shot was saved by Virtus' goalkeeper, along with defenders placed on the goal line.

Fifteen minutes later, Zenjov was again in the thick of the action, with his aerial duel resulting in the ball glancing off the upright.

Flora continued to search for a breakthrough but to no avail.

Virtus even managed to get an opportunity on the break late into stoppage time, but were unable to convert it into a goal.

Flora host Virtus in the return leg on Tuesday, July 30, with all to play for but with the Tallinn team having home field advantage.

The winner of that game and therefore on aggregate will move on to face the winner of Reykjavik Vikingur (Iceland) and KF Egnatia (Albania).

The UEFA Conference League is the third tier of continental club football in Europe, after the more well-known Champions League, and the second-tier  Europa League.

--

