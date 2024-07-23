Tanel Visnap takes world deaf athletics championships 200m silver

Tanel Visnap.
Tanel Visnap. Source: Eesti Kurtide Spordiliit
Deaf athlete Tanel Visnap took silver in the 200-meters final at the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Taipei, Taiwan, to add to the bronze he already won in the long jump.

Visnap put in a time of 21.61 on the final day of the championships – in a race which had to be brought forward due to a typhoon warning.

He said after the race: "On my previous competition days, the finals were always held in the evening, which allowed me to maintain my Estonian body clock."

"However, due to an approaching typhoon threat, today's events were moved to the morning. That meant I ran the 200-meter final at 3:35 a.m. Estonian time.

With that in mind, "achieving my second-best time ever, in a 1.3 meter per second, headwind is especially surprising," he went on.

"I'm still a little bit disappointed that I couldn't keep my run light and relaxed over the last 30-40 meters, as this allowed the American [winner] to pass me. His season's best is 20.70. Six consecutive competition days had taken their toll, but I'm happy that after the disaster of the100-meters, I managed to salvage the competition with two medals," Visnap added.

Eric Demarco Gregory, who won the 200 meters, did so in 21.53 seconds.

Visnap, from Valga, now returns home with two medals, having also won a bronze in the long jump.

Of other Estonian athletes taking part, Simon Teiss was in the 200-meter semifinals, improving his preliminary heat time to finish with a result of 23.27, placing him tenth overall.

In the 400-meter hurdles final, Rinat Raisp ran a solid race, finishing in 1:00.89, just two seconds shy of his personal best, securing an eighth-place finish overall.

In the women's high jump final, Marja-Liisa Müllermann cleared a height of 1.50 meters, which placed her ninth overall.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Helena Lindeberg

