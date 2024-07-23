Mark Lajal qualifies for Chicago ATP tournament main table

Mark Lajal on court.
Mark Lajal on court. Source: Challenger Cherbourg - La Manche
Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal overcame Rio Noguchi (ATP 321) of Japan in straight sets, 6:3, 6:2, in qualifying for the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Chicago on Monday.

Lajal is ranked 249th by the ATP and his profile rose earlier this month, thanks to an encounter with Carlos Alcaraz in round one of the Wimbledon men's singles tournament.

The 21-year-old exchanged game wins with his opponent in the first set until things were at 4:3, when the Estonian broke his opponent's serve and closed the set with a 6:3 victory.

The second set started evenly as well, but Lajal then won five consecutive games starting from a 2:1 deficit, taking the set 6:2 and with it the match.

The Estonian hit five aces and committed three double faults, while Noguchi recorded zero in either case.

Lajal converted three of the five break points presented to him, but did not allow Noguchi to break his serve on the three attempts the latter was given.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

