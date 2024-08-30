Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal storms into Challenger 75 semi-finals in China

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Challenger Cherbourg - La Manche
Estonia's top men's tennis star Mark Lajal (ATP No. 247) defeated Japan's Rio Noguchi (ATP No. 302) 6-4, 6-2 in the quarter-finals of the Challenger 75 level tournament in Zhangjiagang, China to reach the last four.

The 21-year-old Estonian will now face 34-year-old Norbert Gombos (ATP No. 584) of Slovakia in the semi-finals on Saturday. Gombos was given a walkover into the semis after his quarter-final opponent, Dalibor Svrčina of Czechia, withdrew from the tournament.

The second semi-final is between Seong Chan Hong (ATP No. 152) of South Korea and Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama (ATP No. 197).

Mark Lajal's semi-final against Norbert Gombos begins at 7.20 a.m. (Estonian time) on Saturday.

---

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

